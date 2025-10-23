Queta logged 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds over 25 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 117-116 loss to the 76ers.

Queta got the starting nod Wednesday, falling two rebounds short of a double-double, despite fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Despite some conjecture as to who would be the starting center, Queta made the most of his opportunity. Luka Garza suffered a concussion early in the game, meaning he will likely miss time moving forward. This should ensure Queta holds onto the starting spot, making him a viable 12-team fantasy asset.