Queta provided eight points (4-6 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 win over Dallas.

Queta put together another serviceable performance, closing in on what would have been his sixth double-double of the season. While he has been able to deliver a top-100 season, things could be about to change in Boston. The Celtics acquired Nikola Vucevic in a trade earlier in the day, so there is a chance Queta's days as the starting center are numbered. If that is the case, and Queta slots into a 20-minute per-night role off the bench, fantasy managers may have to re-evaluate his worth moving forward.