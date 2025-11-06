Celtics' Neemias Queta: Goes for 15-and-12 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta finished with 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 136-107 win over the Wizards.
Queta delivered another strong performance, recording his second double-double of the season. Although his production has been a little inconsistent, Queta's role as the starting center appears guaranteed at this point. Over the first nine games of the season, he is averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals and blocks in 22.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Pulls down 11 rebounds in win•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Five steals plus blocks in loss•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Flirts with double-double in start•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Swats four shots•