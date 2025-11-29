Queta (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta has been officially cleared to return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, and his return means Luka Garza will likely revert to a bench role. Queta is averaging 9.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks over 23.6 minutes per game.