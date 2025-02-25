Queta (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
A non-COVID illness prevented Queta from playing in Sunday's win against the Knicks, but the fourth-year big man has recovered enough to be cleared to play Tuesday. With Al Horford (toe) and Luke Kornet (personal) both ruled out, Queta should see a heavy dosage of playing time behind and alongside Kristaps Porzingis.
