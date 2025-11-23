Celtics' Neemias Queta: Heads to locker room Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta went back to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Magic due to an apparent ankle injury, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Queta appeared to injure his left ankle before limping to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's contest. If he is unable to return, Chris Boucher and Luka Garza figure to see extra minutes.
