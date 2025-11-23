default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Queta went back to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Magic due to an apparent ankle injury, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta appeared to injure his left ankle before limping to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's contest. If he is unable to return, Chris Boucher and Luka Garza figure to see extra minutes.

More News