Queta totaled six points (3-8 FG) and 20 rebounds across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Queta wasn't all that involved as a scorer, but he made up for it by posting a massive showing on the glass. He secured a season-high 20 boards and has now pulled down double-digit rebounds in back-to-back appearances. Queta is averaging 10.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks through four appearances to begin the month.