Celtics' Neemias Queta: Iffy due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Queta was a late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a bad sign in fantasy hoops. If Queta is unable to play, Luka Garza could be more involved for the Celtics, and the team could utilize some small-ball combinations as well.
