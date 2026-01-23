default-cbs-image
Queta (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta was a late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a bad sign in fantasy hoops. If Queta is unable to play, Luka Garza could be more involved for the Celtics, and the team could utilize some small-ball combinations as well.

