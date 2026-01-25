Queta (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta has been battling through an illness of late, which led to him being removed from the Celtics' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, during which he played 24 minutes and logged six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one block. Rookie second-rounder Amari Williams would be slated to start for a second consecutive game if Queta is unable to play or is limited to a reserve role.