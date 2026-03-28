Queta (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta has recently been playing through a right thumb sprain. The injury hasn't been severe enough for him to miss time, but if he doesn't play Sunday, then Luka Garza would be the top candidate to enter the Celtics' starting lineup. Since March 1, Queta has averaged 9.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks over 26.6 minutes per contest.