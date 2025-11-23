default-cbs-image
Queta (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and is in jeopardy of missing the remainder of the game. If the big man is unable to return, Luka Garza and Chris Boucher will likely see increased minutes the rest of the way.

