Celtics' Neemias Queta: Likely to play through illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Queta was able to play through an illness during the Celtics' double-overtime victory over the Nets on Friday, when he logged six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 28 minutes. He should be available for the second leg of Boston's back-to-back set Saturday.