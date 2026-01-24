Queta (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta was able to play through an illness during the Celtics' double-overtime victory over the Nets on Friday, when he logged six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 28 minutes. He should be available for the second leg of Boston's back-to-back set Saturday.