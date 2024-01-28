Queta finished with eight points (4-4 FG), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 12 minutes during Saturday's 115-96 loss to the Clippers.

Queta played 12 minutes in the loss, and he could be up for additional minutes should the Celtics be without both Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Luke Kornet (hamstring). Quete had a couple of encouraging performances about a month ago, making him a name to watch over the coming days. If Porzingis and Kornet are both ruled out against the Pelicans on Monday, he could be worth a flier in deeper formats.