Queta logged five minutes off the bench in Sunday's 102-100 win over the Grizzlies, missing his only field-goal attempt and grabbing two rebounds.

Queta was sidelined for each of the Celtics' first 10 games with a right foot injury before he was finally cleared to play ahead of Wednesday's 117-107 win over the 76ers. He didn't play in that contest and also sat out Friday's 108-105 win over Toronto, but Queta got the chance to make his Boston debut Sunday in a narrow win. The seven-foot center will likely be an irregular part of the rotation moving forward, but with veteran Al Horford being a candidate to sit out the second half of a back-to-back set Monday in Charlotte, Queta and Luke Kornet could both be in line for minutes.