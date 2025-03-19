Queta recorded four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across nine minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 win over Brooklyn.

Queta was used sparingly off the bench again, an all too familiar story when it comes to assessing what has been a disappointing season. Even with both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford missing time throughout the season, Queta has been unable to find consistent minutes. Having suited up on 53 occasions, he is averaging just 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.