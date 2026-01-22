Queta ended Wednesday's 119-104 win over the Pacers with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 28 minutes.

Queta delivered another impactful two-way performance in Wednesday's win over Indiana, recording his most points in a game since Dec. 4 and setting a season high in blocks. Through 11 games in January, the 26-year-old big man is averaging 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.1 steals and 0.7 assists over 25.3 minutes per contest.