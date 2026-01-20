Celtics' Neemias Queta: Nearly double-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta finished with 10 points (1-2 FG, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 104-103 loss to the Pistons.
Queta continues to churn out solid fantasy numbers as Boston's starting center. Across 40 regular-season appearances, he's currently returning eighth-round value in nine-category formats with 10.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 24.8 minutes per contest.
