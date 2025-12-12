Queta amassed nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 FT) and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Bucks.

Queta delivered another solid performance Thursday night and nearly recorded a double-double in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The 26-year-old big man has scored in double figures in four of his past six games, averaging 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over 26 minutes during that stretch.