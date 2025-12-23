Queta finished Monday's 103-95 win over Indiana with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes.

Queta just missed a double-double in Monday's win, but he continues to hold off a surging Luka Garza as the starting center. Over his last five games, Queta has provided low-end fantasy numbers with 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks in 26.1 minutes per contest.