Celtics' Neemias Queta: Nearly double-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta finished Monday's 103-95 win over Indiana with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes.
Queta just missed a double-double in Monday's win, but he continues to hold off a surging Luka Garza as the starting center. Over his last five games, Queta has provided low-end fantasy numbers with 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks in 26.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Nearly double-doubles in loss•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Swats four shots in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Ruled out Sunday•