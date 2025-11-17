Queta finished with 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 victory over the Clippers.

Queta has been great on the glass for Boston so far, posting at least eight boards in all but one of his last seven games. The Portuguese big man averages 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks across 24.5 minutes, and is in no imminent danger of losing his place in the starting lineup.