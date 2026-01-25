Celtics' Neemias Queta: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Queta has been tending to an illness recently, and although he was cleared to play in Saturday's contest, it looks like he'll do so in a limited manner. It'll be Queta's first appearance off the bench this season. Amari Williams will start in Queta's place.
More News
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Officially available•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Likely to play through illness•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Upgraded to available•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Iffy due to illness•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Near double-double vs. Indiana•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Nearly double-doubles•