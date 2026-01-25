default-cbs-image
Queta isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Queta has been tending to an illness recently, and although he was cleared to play in Saturday's contest, it looks like he'll do so in a limited manner. It'll be Queta's first appearance off the bench this season. Amari Williams will start in Queta's place.

