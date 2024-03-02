Queta has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to a hyperextended right knee, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Queta, a two-way player, has been playing in the G League since the All-Star break, and he appears to have suffered the injury in Friday's win over the Wisconsin Herd, which he finished with eight points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes.
