Queta (ankle) registered 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and four blocks in 30 minutes during Portugal's 98-90 loss to Georgia in Monday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Queta turned his ankle and couldn't finish Friday's exhibition against Spain, so his presence on the floor Monday was encouraging. The big man, who's lined up to share the center minutes with Mitchell Robinson in 2026-27, should be a full participant for training camp with the Celtics later this fall.