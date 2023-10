Queta posted 12 points (6-6 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes in Thursday's 127-99 preseason win over Charlotte.

Queta led all Celtics bench players in rebounds while posting a bench-high-tying point total in Thursday's preseason finale against the Hornets. Queta tallied preseason-best marks in scoring and rebounds, finishing the preseason averaging 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over 11.7 minutes in three contests.