Queta registered eight points (4-4 FG), eight rebounds and two steals in 10 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 victory over the Grizzlies.

Queta played only 10 minutes, but that didn't stop him from flirting with a double-double. He also recorded a season-high two steals. He's played double-digit minutes in five straight games, averaging 6.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 11.8 minutes during that stretch.