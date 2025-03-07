Queta is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
The Celtics will rest most of their regulars, except Derrick White and Jayson Tatum, so they're tweaking the starting five considerably. Queta will start in the frontcourt alongside Luke Kornet, though how many minutes he'll end up seeing remains uncertain.
