Queta recorded 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during the Celtics' 114-93 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Queta showed off his defensive chops during Wednesday's win, serving as the Celtics' anchor in the paint while matching a season high with five blocks. He was also dominant on the boards, with his 19 rebounds being his most in a game since Jan. 7 against the Nuggets, when he hauled in a season-high 20 rebounds. Queta has been productive for the Celtics in his first season as a full-time starter, though how his role will change following Boston's acquisition of Nikola Vucevic from Chicago on Tuesday remains to be seen.