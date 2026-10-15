Queta supplied 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 114-93 preseason victory over Charlotte.

Queta provided Boston with an offensive lift off the bench, finishing several plays around the rim and throwing down a driving dunk in the fourth quarter. However, his lone rebound was a notable shortcoming, particularly with Mitchell Robinson collecting seven boards and three blocks in the starting lineup. Queta figures to compete with Robinson and Luka Garza for frontcourt opportunities.

Add CBS Sports on Google