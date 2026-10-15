Queta supplied 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 114-93 preseason victory over Charlotte.

Queta provided Boston with an offensive lift off the bench, finishing several plays around the rim and throwing down a driving dunk in the fourth quarter. However, his lone rebound was a notable shortcoming, particularly with Mitchell Robinson collecting seven boards and three blocks in the starting lineup. Queta figures to compete with Robinson and Luka Garza for frontcourt opportunities.