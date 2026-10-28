Queta provided seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 125-124 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Queta made all three of his field-goal attempts but was limited by foul trouble, picking up six fouls in just 15 minutes. Mitchell Robinson started at center and logged 25 minutes, while Queta played a reserve role. The combination of limited playing time and competition in Boston's frontcourt makes Queta difficult to trust in most fantasy formats.