Queta ended Friday's 108-96 victory over Washington with seven points (1-3 FG, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and one block over 18 minutes.

Queta moved into the starting lineup after Al Horford was ruled out due to illness. Having assumed the primary backup role behind Horford, Queta was the obvious choice to run with the starters. However, his production was far from inspiring and he was replaced by Luke Kornet to begin the second half. Although he has carved out a consistent role, Queta's upside remains relatively limited.