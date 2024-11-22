Queta is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Queta will get the nod at center with Al Horford (illness) sidelined. In four previous starts this season, Queta is averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 26.3 minutes per game.
