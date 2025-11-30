Celtics' Neemias Queta: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Queta was cleared to play in Saturday's loss to Minnesota but will miss the second leg of the team's back-to-back set due to left ankle sprain injury management. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Knicks. With the big man sidelined, Luka Garza, Chris Boucher and Amari Williams are candidates for increased roles.
