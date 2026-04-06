Queta notched 18 points (9-10 FG), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over Toronto.

Queta was a beast on the offensive glass, creating numerous second-chance opportunities for the Celtics with his five O-boards, and he received big praise from Jaylen Brown after the game, per Justin Turpin of WEEI.com. "Neemi has been great. He's been just consistently getting better," said Brown. "In my opinion, he's probably one of the most improved players this year. I don't know if he's up for the award, but he should be." There's some tough competition for the MIP trophy this season with Jalen Duren, Deni Avdija and Nickeil Alexander-Walker all taking major leaps, but Queta has to be in the conversation with the way he's elevated the Celtics' defense.