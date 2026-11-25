Queta ended Tuesday's 131-116 victory over Washington with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes.

Queta posted his best scoring mark of the season and continues to put up solid numbers as the team's starting center. He's scored at least 15 points in three of his last four appearances while making 65.8 percent of his shots in that span. The big man continues to benefit from the absence of Mitchell Robinson (illness), though the presence of Luka Garza prevents him from monopolizing the available minutes at center. Queta is an appealing option for fantasy managers seeking efficient interior scoring and defensive production, even if his workload doesn't consistently reach 30 minutes.