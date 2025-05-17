Queta accumulated two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one steal over four minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to New York in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Queta made juts his fourth appearance of the postseason Friday due to the lopsided score. Playing in his fourth NBA season, Queta compiled regular-season averages of 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 13.9 minutes across 62 appearances. Queta is under contract for two more years and is likely to be an emergency depth option for the Celtics in 2025-26 as things stand right now.