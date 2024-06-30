Queta has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Queta entered the offseason as a restricted free agent after the Celtics extended him a qualifying offer, and he'll remain with the team on a multi-year deal. Over 28 regular-season appearances with Boston last year, he averaged 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game.
