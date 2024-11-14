Queta will start Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Queta will benefit from Al Horford resting Wednesday, entering the starting lineup for the third time this season. Queta has averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as a starter this season
