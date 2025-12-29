Queta ended with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Queta has become entrenched as Boston's top center in 2025-26, making him worthy of rostering in most fantasy leagues. The big man has averaged 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per contest across 11 games this month.