Queta finished Thursday's 146-101 win over the Wizards with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 21 minutes.

Queta and the rest of the Celtics' starters didn't play much in the fourth quarter thanks to their comfortable lead. However, the fifth-year center still managed to make an impact on both ends of the floor, and he finished Thursday's game tying a season-high in blocks. Queta has scored at least 13 points in five of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 12.4 points on 71.4 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over 22.8 minutes per game.