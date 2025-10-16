Queta produced eight points (4-7 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks in 21 minutes of Wednesday's 110-108 preseason win over Toronto.

Queta, who came off the bench in his previous contest, started alongside Chris Boucher on Wednesday with the Celtics continuing to experiment with lineup combos. This was by far Queta's best performance of the preseason, and he was everywhere on the glass with five rebounds coming on the offensive end.