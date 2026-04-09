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Queta (toe) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Queta is good to go despite nursing a toe sprain Thursday. Over his last five appearances, the standout big man has averaged 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes per contest while shooting a robust 75.0 percent from the field during this stretch.

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