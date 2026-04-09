Celtics' Neemias Queta: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (toe) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Queta is good to go despite nursing a toe sprain Thursday. Over his last five appearances, the standout big man has averaged 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes per contest while shooting a robust 75.0 percent from the field during this stretch.
More News
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Scores 18 points with three swats•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Picks up another double-double•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Removed from injury report•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Unavailable versus Atlanta•