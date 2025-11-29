Queta (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Queta missed Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a sprained left ankle. He appears poised to return Saturday, which means Luka Garza would likely revert to the bench. Across the five games before his injury, Queta averaged 11.0 points on 64.3 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over 22.2 minutes per game.