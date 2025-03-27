Queta provided four points (2-4 FG) and three rebounds in six minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 win over the Suns.

Queta's role continues to underwhelm, with him now having played fewer than 10 minutes in five straight games. It's been an up-and-down season for Queta, who at one point played as the primary backup center. On the whole, there has been very little to get excited about, with Queta averaging 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in just 13.8 minutes per game.