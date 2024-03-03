Queta's ongoing right knee soreness is expected to sideline him for "a week or two," per coach Joe Mazzulla, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta logged just 18 minutes of G League action in the Maine Celtics' victory over the Wisconsin Herd on Friday, exiting early due to knee pain. Mazzulla noted that the injury is "nothing serious," but the 7-foot, 245-pound big appears set for a multi-game absence nonetheless.