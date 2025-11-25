Celtics' Neemias Queta: Won't play due to ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Wednesday is set to be the first absence of the year for Queta, who suffered a sprained left ankle in Sunday's win over the Magic. The big man can be considered day-to-day prior to Saturday's clash against the Timberwolves. With Queta out of action, it looks like Chris Boucher and Luka Garza are in line to split the center minutes.
