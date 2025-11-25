Queta (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Wednesday is set to be the first absence of the year for Queta, who suffered a sprained left ankle in Sunday's win over the Magic. The big man can be considered day-to-day prior to Saturday's clash against the Timberwolves. With Queta out of action, it looks like Chris Boucher and Luka Garza are in line to split the center minutes.