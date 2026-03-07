Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with fractured finger
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic will not return to Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a fractured right ring finger. He logged no counting stats across two minutes.
Vucevic exited to the locker room with 4:21 remaining in the opening quarter after a brief appearance, and it's now been revealed that he sustained a fractured finger. Luka Garza will likely help pick up the slack while Vucevic is sidelined.
