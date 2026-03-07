Celtics' Nikola Vucevic: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Mavericks due to an apparent hand injury, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Vucevic was seen getting his hand examined on the bench before exiting to the locker room after logging less than two minutes. The veteran center should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
