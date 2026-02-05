Vucevic (recently traded) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Vucevic's absence from the Celtics' initial injury report signals that he's ready to make his team debut Friday following Tuesday's trade away from Chicago. The star big man figures to immediately jump right into the starting lineup, likely pushing Neemias Queta to the bench. Over his last 10 appearances before being dealt by the Bulls, Vucevic averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game.