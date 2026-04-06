Vucevic (finger) accumulated four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over the Raptors.

Vucevic was back in action after missing just under a month while recovering from a fractured right ring finger. While Vucevic could see a slight uptick in his playing time once he gets fully reconditioned, Neemias Queta had been deployed as the Celtics' clear top center even before Vucevic suffered the injury. Through 13 games with the Celtics since being acquired from the Bulls at the trade deadline, Vucevic has averaged 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 20.9 minutes per contest.