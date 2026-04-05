Vucevic (finger) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

As expected, Vucevic will be available for the first time since fracturing his right ring finger March 6. Given it wasn't a lower-body injury, the veteran's conditioning should be up to speed, but he figures to still play limited minutes behind Neemias Queta while Vucevic shakes off some rust. In 11 appearances with the Celtics before suffering the injury, Vucevic averaged 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 stocks in 23.4 minutes per game.